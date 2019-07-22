Hungary to host 2027 FINA Worlds

MTI – Econews

Hungary has been picked to host the 2027 edition of the FINA World Aquatics Championships and FINA World Masters Championships, the head of the international water sports federation announced on Sunday, as reported by Hungarian state news wire MTI.

The world championships embrace the aquatics sports of swimming, diving, high diving, open water swimming, synchronized swimming, and water polo. FINA President Julio Maglione made the announcement at the 18th FINA World Championships, currently in progress in Gwangju, South Korea.

"The decision is a recognition of Hungarian performance; the decision is also about trust, that one of the most prestigious international sport federations fully trusts Budapest and the Hungarians," said Balázs Fürjes, government commissioner for priority investments in the capital. "We will serve this trust and we are encouraged by this decision to do better and better," he added.

In 2017, Hungary staged the FINA World Championships in Budapest and the FINA World Masters Championships in Balatonfüred.

Budapest will also host the European Water Polo Championship and the LEN European Aquatics Championships in 2020, and will be home to the FINA Short Course Worlds in 2024.

Gergely Gulyás, the minister heading the Prime Ministerʼs Office, said at a press conference on another topic on Sunday that there is no need to invest in any further sports infrastructure to host the 2027 FINA Worlds. Revenue from the event will certainly exceed the cost of organizing it, he added.