Hungary spends HUF 573 bln on German weapons in H1

BBJ

Hungary was the biggest buyer of German weapons in the first half of 2019, news portal portfolio.hu reported. New acquisitions of the Ministry of Defense amounted to HUF 573 billion, which Hungary will pay in instalments.

Image: Pixabay

The transaction includes new tanks and howitzers, various assault rifles, anti-tank weapons, uniforms, helicopters, and missile defense systems, says the report.



The ministry held a military demonstration of the new equipment earlier in May.