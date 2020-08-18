Hungary signs agreement to produce Lynx infantry vehicles

MTI – Econews

Hungary signed an agreement with German defense industry company Rheinmetall on a more than EUR 2 billion program to produce and procure Lynx infantry fighting vehicles, the office of the government commissioner for defense developments told state news agency MTI.

Under the agreement, Rheinmetall and the state of Hungary will establish a joint venture to produce the Lynx vehicles in Hungary.

Innovation and Technology Minister Lászlo Palkovics and government commissioner for defense developments Gáspár Maróth said the partnership with Rheinmetall serves the modernization of Hungaryʼs defense technology and supports the recovery of the countryʼs defense industry.

Hungary is purchasing the vehicles to fulfill its commitments to NATO.

A week earlier, Hungary signed a USD 1 bln deal on the purchase of US missile system components produced by Raytheon. The country signed a contract late in 2018 to buy tanks and self-propelled howitzers from Germanyʼs Krauss-Maffei Wegmann.