Hungary lags behind EU avg in breast cancer screening

Bence Gaál

In 2018, the proportion of women aged 50-69 years who had been screened for breast cancer (using a mammogram) within the previous two years stood at 40% in Hungary, the fourth-lowest rate in the EU, according to data by statistical agency Eurostat.

Image by Eurostat

Based on screening programs, seven EU Member States had breast cancer screening rates below 50%, Eurostat notes.

The lowest rates were recorded in Bulgaria (21% of women aged 50-69; 2017 data), Slovakia (30%), and Cyprus (33%).

At the other end of the spectrum, three countries reported breast cancer screening rates over 75%: Finland (84%), Denmark (83%), and the Netherlands (77%), Eurostat notes.