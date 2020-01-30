Hungary could suspend direct flights with China in days

MTI – Econews

Hungary could suspend direct flights with China because of the coronavirus outbreak within days, Gergely Gulyás, the head of the Prime Ministerʼs Office, said at a regular press briefing on Thursday, according to state news wire MTI.

Image: Pexels

"To the best of my knowledge, these flights will be stopped in days," Gulyás said, answering a question about cancellations of China flights by a number of big airlines.

At the time of writing, the government was not aware of any coronavirus patients in Hungary, according to a statement published on government website kormany.hu.

"The National Center for Public Health is continuously tracking the coronavirus epidemic, is regularly informing the public, is monitoring international reports and recommendations, and if the need arises will introduce further measures," the governmentʼs statement says, adding that fake news and scaremongering articles have been circulating about the virus on social media.