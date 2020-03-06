Hungary confirms two more coronavirus cases

MTI – Econews

Hungary reported another two cases of the new coronavirus late Thursday, bringing the total number to four, state news wire MTI reports.

Photo for illustrative purposes only. (Image by Ceri Breeze/Shutterstock.com)

A resident of Debrecen (approximately 165 km east of Budapest) who regularly travels to Milan tested positive for COVID-19, the government said on its official website for coronavirus news, koronavirus.gov.hu.

The man arrived on a flight from Milan at the Debrecen Airport late on February 29 but did not have a fever when he was scanned there.

The other new case is the girlfriend of an Iranian national who earlier tested positive for COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Hungarian officials reported the countryʼs first two coronavirus cases, both Iranian nationals studying at local universities.

The governmentʼs coronavirus news site also shows that 15 Japanese tourists were brought from Kálvin tér, in central Budapest, to hospital because of suspicion they were infected with COVID-19.

"All are coughing, but they are all in good physical condition," according to koronavirus.gov.hu.

The website shows 40 people are in quarantine because of the coronavirus and 269 COVID-19 tests have been made at accredited laboratories.