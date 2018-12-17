Hungary buys 16 multifunctional Airbus helicopters

BBJ

The Hungarian Ministry of Defense has ordered 16 Airbus H225M multifunctional helicopters with weapons systems, Chinese news service xinhuanet.com reported, citing a statement from the Ministry of Defense.

Photo by Hans Geel / Shutterstock.com



Along with the helicopters, Airbus will also provide a comprehensive training and service package for Hungary for the "highest level of operation and availability," the ministry said.

The Hungarian Army will now have a helicopter fleet composed entirely of the highly cost effective H145M and H225M aircraft. These helicopters can be deployed in all military situations; as a light weight tactical means of transportation, they can carry out combat detection tasks, and rescue or offensive ground operations as well, according to the MoD statement.

The Airbus Helicopter H225M is a long-range tactical transport military helicopter developed from the Eurocopter AS532 Cougar for military use. It is a twin-engine aircraft and can carry up to 29 seated troops along with two crew, depending on customer configuration. Its top speed is of 324 km/h, with a range of 857 kms.

The H225M machines selected by the Hungarian government, are equipped with state-of-the-art communication technology, which can be used for transportation, tactical and rescue operations as well as for deploying special units, xinhuanet.com said.