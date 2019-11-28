Hungary aims to put astronaut on ISS by 2024

MTI – Econews

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó announced Hungaryʼs plans to send an astronaut to the International Space Station (ISS) at a European Space Agency (ESA) conference in Seville, state news wire MTI reports.

Szijjártó said a Hungarian could be put aboard the ISS as soon as 2024 with the cooperation of Russiaʼs Roscosmos.

"The space industry will be one of the most important branches of industry in the future. For Hungary, this is a new opportunity for development and advancement," he added.

He noted that Hungary is launching its second and third satellites from New Zealand during the week. They will gauge levels of artificial electromagnetic smog in the upper atmosphere, he added.

The minister said Hungary aims to put its own satellite in orbit around the earth in 2024.