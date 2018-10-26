Hungarians turn clocks back on Sunday, maybe for last time

Bence Gaál

Hungarians, along with the rest of Europe, will turn back their clocks one hour Sunday morning, making the switch from daylight saving time to wintertime, perhaps for the last time before the European Union implements the scrapping of the current system, Hungarian news agency MTI reports.

(Picture by Pixabay)

The European Commission in September proposed scrapping bi-annual clock changes in the European Union in 2019, MTI says. The last mandatory change to summertime would take place on Sunday, March 31, 2019, according to the proposal.

Member states would then decide whether they intend to employ permanent summertime or wintertime. Those that choose wintertime would turn back the clock for the last time on Sunday, October 27, 2019.

However, according to a report by bloomberg.com, the implementation of the measure may be delayed until 2021, according to a draft legislative proposal.

The EC made the proposal after a survey showed 84% of people in the EU-28 favor an end to what is variously known as daylight saving time or summer time. In Hungary, 90% of people want to abolish the practice of turning the clock forward and back.