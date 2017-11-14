Hungarians spend more on lottery

BBJ

This yearʼs revenues from lottery will be 5% higher year-on-year, above HUF 145 billion, according to estimates by Szerencsejáték Zrt. the national gambling company.

Lotteryʼs share of the companyʼs revenues were 36%. The most popular game is 5/90, the so-called "ötöslottó"; almost one-third of all lottery games are sold in this category, Szerencsejáték Zrt. told business daily Világgazdaság.

The increase of revenues is due to several record wins. The 6/45 lottery paid HUF 1.57 bln on the 16th week, two weeks later the winner of Joker got HUF 387 million and later Skandináv, or 7/36 paid out HUF 690 mln.

According to the statistics, lottery tickets are purchased at the beginning of each month, which is related to the salary payment period at most companies. The increased revenues this year are also in connection with the rise of real wages and the increase of prices of bets, Szerencsejáték said.