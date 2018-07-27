Hungarian team reaches final of Microsoft Imagine Cup

Bence Gaál

A team of young Hungarian developers has returned from competing in the final of the Microsoft Imagine Cup, one of the world’s most significant developer contests, with an interactive learning app. Although they were not placed, the team says the experience will help.

Innobie’s app “Eddie” competed with creations by 47 other teams at Microsoft’s headquarters in Redmond, Washington. The app aims at making the learning process of elementary school students more exciting, interactive, and memorable with extended reality, but without overhauling existing textbooks.



“It is an extraordinary achievement and honor that we could represent Hungary in the final of Imagine Cup,” says the team’s lead developer and the creator of “Eddie”, Kristóf Muhi. “Despite returning without a serious prize, we had never been to such a brutally strong competition, so we gathered lots of memories and experience, which we will utilize in our app.”

The team is a group of ambitious college students who decided to start an international startup between two exam periods. The members of Innobie include a designer, developers, 3D modelers, and a communications expert.

Gabriella Csanak, Microsoft Hungary’s marketing and operative director praised the team, saying “Innobie could become the most recent Hungarian startup, which may conquer the world with a good idea and its world-class implementation.”

According to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal, there is already a significant interest for the application in Finland, with domestic and international inquiries expected to skyrocket because of the team’s performance at the competition.