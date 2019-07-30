Hungarian swimmer held in Korea over sexual harassment

BBJ

South Korean police prevented Tamás Kenderesi, a swimmer competing for Hungary in the World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju, from leaving the country as they probed allegations of sexual harassment. However, it has since been reported that Kenderesi may return to Hungary on Thursday.

Olympic bronze medallist Kenderesi, who was competing at the 18th World Aquatics Championships held in Gwangju from July 12 to 28, was arrested in the early hours of Sunday and questioned over an incident at a nightclub, a Gwangju police official told international news wire Reuters.

A Hungarian team official confirmed Kenderesi had been questioned and that he had been released and returned to the Athletes Village.

Koreaʼs Yonhap News Agency reported earlier that the athlete had denied the allegation. However, the Hungarian-language web page of European news network Euronews quoted the swimmer as admitting several hours after the event that he had touched the behind of a female Korean dancer, conceding that while he rejected the charge of sexual harassment, he had "offended certain moral norms that form the basis of the local value system."

The 22-year-old finished last in the final of the men’s 200 meters butterfly in Gwangju on Wednesday. Organizers of the event declined to comment as it is a private matter not related to the competition, Reuters noted.

According to a later report on Hungarian news site infostart.hu, Kenderesi will be allowed to return home on Thursday, but will be subject to an unspecified fine and subsequent disciplinary action by the Hungarian Swimming Association.