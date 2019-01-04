Hungarian police-to-population ratio lowest across EU

Bence Gaál

According to the European Commissionʼs official statistics agency Eurostat, Hungary has by far the lowest ratio of police officers to population in the European Union, at less than one-third of the EU average.

According to the Eurostat report, Hungary had 90 police officers per 100,000 inhabitants in 2015. This number is even lower than that of northern EU members such as Finland (137 in 2016), and less than half of the third lowest Denmark (186), and fourth lowest Sweden (203).

Cyprus had the largest ratio of police officers to population, with 573 officers per 100,000 inhabitants in 2016. The report also noted that the EU as a whole had 1.6 million police officers in 2016, a 3.4% drop since 2009. The EU average amounted to 318 police officers per 100,000 people, the report says.