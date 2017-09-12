Hungarian pavilion wins 2nd prize at Astana Expo

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs pavilion at the world exposition in Astana, Kazakhstan, has been judged second best in terms of the way it conveyed the fairʼs theme, the expo organizers said, as reported by state news wire MTI.

(Photo: MTI / Zoltán Balogh)

The Swiss pavilion took first place in the category. The awards were presented on the basis of decisions by an international jury of nine experts.

Minister for National Economy Mihály Varga said the Hungarian pavilion had attracted some 300,000 visitors in the past three months. Expo 2017 Astana - Future Energy ran from June 10 until September 10.

The Hungarian pavilion showcased Hungarian advances in energy efficiency, renewables, building solutions and alternative modes of transport. Among the companies with a presence in the pavilion were the state-owned Hungarian Electricity Works (MVM) and oil and gas company MOL.

The start-up Platio, which has developed an energy-producing paving system made of recycled materials, was also highlighted.