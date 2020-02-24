Hungarian on Diamond Princess infected with Coronavirus

Bence Gaál

A Hungarian citizen working on quarantined cruiser Diamond Princess has tested positive for Coronavirus, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade’s State Secretary for Information and the International Representation of Hungary Tamás Menczer said, according to a report by news site Index.hu.

Cruise ship Diamond Princess in 2017. (Photo: Anotai Y/Shutterstock.com)

Diamond Princess was put under quarantine in Japan on February 5, with passengers leaving the ship until February 22, but most of the crew stayed behind. Three Hungarians worked on the ship: a server, and two musicians, who are also siblings.

Menczer said that one of the three persons tested positive for Coronavirus, and hence was isolated on the ship. The person is expected to be transported to a hospital or observation center in the upcoming two to three days. According to the State Secretary, the infected Hungarian is doing well and has no symptoms.

The other two Hungarians are still uninfected, according to Menczer.