Hungarian Formula 1 Grand Prix highly successful

BBJ

More than 210,000 attended the Formula 1 race in Hungary, which ended on Sunday. Renovation of the circuit is due to start after next yearʼs Grand Prix.

The Hungaroring was built from scratch 33 years ago, which makes a complete reconstruction of the site necessary. The difficulties lie in the vast area of the facilities, on 130 hectares, and the tight deadline: the reconstruction must be completed within ten months, between races, Zsolt Gyulay, CEO of Hungaroring Sport Zrt. told the M1 public television channel.

According to estimations made public by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó, Hungaroring generated HUF 30 billion last year, considering all impacts on GDP, taxes collected and media coverage. This yearʼs attendance was up from 199,000 in 2017, Szijjártó added, as cited by Marketing&Media Online news portal.

Gyulay added that all tickets were sold for Sunday; to cope with the high number of visitors, the police opened additional access roads to the Hungaroring circuit, in the town of Mogyoród, 25 km northeast of Budapest.