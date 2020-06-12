HUF 1 mln raised on Tokeportal.hu to support disadvantaged pupils

Bence Gaál

The international Rotary Club Budapest-Center has successfully completed its campaign on Tokeportal.hu and raised more than HUF 1 million to support disadvantaged pupils in remote learning, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The campaign aims to secure virtual learning equipment, including notebooks, tablets, and mobile data sticks, for underprivileged students and their teachers at the Ferenc Móra Elementary School in Csepel.

Tokeportal.hu is the first Hungarian equity-based crowdfunding platform. The platform is not a regulated market, it does not manage assets but it contributes to the direct and efficient acquisition of funding and clients.

Campaign initiators disclose video- and text-based campaigns on the platform. In addition, users may ask questions of the founders via the platformʼs online forum.