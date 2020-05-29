Health screening buses to be launched

Nicholas Pongratz

In the first days of June, buses will be launched that will allow public health screenings to be carried out in areas where there is no necessary infrastructure or where a small number of people visit health institutions, the National Center for Public Health told conservative daily Magyar Nemzet.

Image by Shutterstock.com

According to the center for public health, screening buses can be used to organize tests for all disadvantaged settlements in the country, as there is a great demand among the population to be able to receive screening without traveling.

At the same time, it was stressed that this year, due to the epidemiological situation, the primary consideration in determining the number of patients to be screened will be maximum safety, the newspaper notes.