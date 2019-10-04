HBLF founder Péter Vadász dies

BBJ

Hungarian Business Leaders Forum (HBLF) ex-president and founder Péter Vadász has died aged 74 after a long-term illness, the Budapest Business Journal has learned.

Péter Vadász seen with Prince Charles. Photo courtesy of HBLF.

Vadász founded HBLF in 1991 with the heir to the U.K. throne Charles, Prince of Wales, and became a definitive personality during the transition era after the fall of communism. He made significant contributions to improving management knowledge and conscious social transformation in Hungary.

Vadász was born in Budapest on June 28, 1945. He acted as president of HBLF between 1992-1996, holding several other positions in the 1990s, such as vice president of the Hungarian Chamber of Industry and Commerce, and the Budapest Chamber of Industry and Commerce.

He also played a key role in the reorganization of the Confederation of Hungarian Employers and Industrialists (MGYOSZ) in 1990. He held the position as co-president of MGYOSZ at the time of his death.