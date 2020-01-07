Greater support for families with type 1 diabetes arrives

BBJ

Support for families with children who have type one diabetes came into effect last week, Ildikó Horváth, the State Secretary for Health at the Ministry of Human Resources, told a press conference in Budapest on Saturday, writes portfolio.hu.

Horváth said that one of the most important elements of the package is normative support for state-of-the-art technologies, tissue sensors, associated transmitters and insulin pumps for children and adults.

The Secretary of State added that in Hungary about 4,000 families are raising children with type one diabetes and the government has set a high priority for these children to become adults able to lead a healthy lifestyle.

Horváth said that NGOs working with people with type one diabetes would receive grants of HUF 100 million, and that the government had set aside HUF 500 mln to develop diabetes centers.