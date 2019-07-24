Gov’t to phase out OKJ training

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
The government has decided to gradually abolish courses certified by the National Qualifications Register (OKJ) and will replace the system with new, more efficient professional education, origo.hu reported.
OKJ will terminate operations in 2020. The goal of the new vocational education scheme is to differentiate classic broad band training and short-term courses.
The Ministry for Innovation and Technology said that the changes will mainly affect the automotive sector and the electronics industry but will also focus on channeling young people into healthcare and social industries, origo.hu said.
scroll for moreall times CET
Noerr and Partners Law Firm
Wolf Theiss Budapest
Hegymegi-Barakonyi and Partner Baker McKenzie Attorneys-at-Law
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben