Govʼt launches Brexit info site for Hungarian, U.K. nationals

MTI – Econews

The Hungarian government launched a website on Tuesday that aims to keep Hungarian nationals in the U.K. and British nationals in Hungary informed of the impact of the U.K.ʼs impending divorce from the European Union, state news wire MTI reported.

The website - in Hungarian and English - aims to present a user-friendly source of up-to-date information on the effects of Brexit, with or without a deal, said Pál Péter Schmitt, deputy state secretary for EU affairs at the Prime Ministerʼs Office.

The site contains information on residency, employment, taxation, education, duties, consumer protection, air travel, legal matters and other pertinent topics. The address is http://eu.kormany.hu/brexit