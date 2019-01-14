Govʼt launches another state-sponsored driver licensing program

MTI – Econews

The finance minister has announced the launch of another state-sponsored program to license drivers of commercial vehicles, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

The program aims at growing the number of bus and truck drivers.



The program, the second one the government has launched, aims to license 2,400 truck drivers and 1,600 bus drivers, Mihály Varga said. The HUF 4 billion program will run until the end of 2022, he added.

The new program targets Hungarians who are already employed but whose positions on the labour market would benefit from training., the report says.