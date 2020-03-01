Govʼt earmarks HUF 30 bln to manage prison overcrowding

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs government has allocated HUF 30 billion to deal with prison overcrowding this year, Gergely Gulyás, the head of the Prime Ministerʼs Office, said at a regular press briefing this week, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

The funding could be used to set up temporary penal facilities and for other measures, Gulyás said.

Hungarian lawmakers on Tuesday voted to suspend compensation payments to incarcerated individuals for overcrowded prison conditions pending the results of a national survey. The legislation they approved also requires the government to bring prison populations down to 100% of prison capacity, on average, by September 30, 2020, in the interest of eliminating prison overcrowding.

Hungary is being sued for more than HUF 10 bln in some 12,000 cases filed for prison overcrowding, and the issue will be addressed in a national consultation in March.

Members of the government have complained the suits are a methodical abuse of the law which benefits the lawyers handling the cases.