Govʼt drafting traffic rules for e-scooters

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs government is drafting traffic rules that apply to electric scooters, an Innovation and Technology Ministry official said in a written response to an opposition MPʼs query posted on the website of Parliament on Wednesday, state news wire MTI reports.

Image: Shutterstock.com

"The preparation of regulation related to the specific engagement of electric scooters in traffic on public roads is underway at present," state secretary Tamás Schanda wrote in the response.

"The Innovation and Technology Ministry is coordinating with the affected professional and social organizations in the course of that work," he added.

Budapestʼs District IV local council recently started requiring permits for parking e-scooters in public places. Local council leaders argued that the companies which operate e-scooters - used mainly by tourists, rather than residents - do nothing to compensate for the trouble they cause locals.