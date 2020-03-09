Govʼt cancels March 15 official commemoration

BBJ

In the light of the appearance of coronavirus in Hungary, the government has decided to cancel the central commemoration planned for March 15, accepting the recommendation of the Operational Corps, according to a statement on government website kormany.hu.

"While in Hungary there are only isolated, individual cases and there are no epicenters, the commemoration in the Museum Garden is Hungary’s biggest event which people from all over the country attend," the statement argues. The government therefore decided to cancel the event for security reasons.

On the other hand, celebrations organized by local governments are not officially canceled, meaning that local organizers are free to decide whether to go ahead with the planned events.