Govʼt aims to separate state and private healthcare

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs government aims to make the clearest possible separation between the state and private healthcare systems, state secretary Bence Rétvári said at a conference organized by the László Batthyány Physicians Association on Saturday.

Rétvári conceded in his opening remarks that separating the two types of service would create a great deal of conflict in the coming period, but said the result would be that state and private healthcare are no longer jumbled together. State hospitals will provide exclusively state healthcare services, while private healthcare services will be provided at different facilities, he added.

Mixing the two types of healthcare services creates an unfavorable situation which can lead to a slowdown in the pace of providing public healthcare services, he explained.

"If somebody checks in to a state hospital, they should be assured that patients there will only be getting state-financed treatment, be it morning or afternoon," Retvári said. It goes against the interests of Hungarians who pay for private healthcare services to be examined or get treatment in state hospitals, he added.

From November, a digital system will be gradually extended to private healthcare institutions that offers access to patient information from state hospitals going back a period of a year, Rétvári said. The system should reduce the number of misdiagnoses and incorrect treatments, he added.