Government to phase out OKJ training

BBJ

The government has decided to gradually abolish courses certified by the National Qualifications Register (OKJ) and will replace the system with new, more efficient professional education, news portal origo.hu reported.

The OKJ will terminate operations in 2020. The goal of the new vocational education scheme is to differentiate classic broad-based training from short-term courses, according to the report.

The Ministry for Innovation and Technology said that the changes will mainly affect the automotive sector and the electronics industry, but will also focus on channeling young people into healthcare and the social sector, origo.hu said.