Giro d’Italia announces Hungary stages

BBJ

The organizers of the Giro d’Italia, one of Europe’s three cycling Grand Tours, announced details of the starting stages of next year’s race, which will take place in Hungary, nepszava.hu reported.

Photo: Pexels

Giro d’Italia and government officials announced in April that Hungary would host the race’s "Grande Partenza", with the first stage to take place in Budapest.

Giro d’Italia organizers said a 9.5 km individual time trial would take place on the streets of Budapest on Saturday, May 9, starting at Heroes’ Square and finishing in the Castle District. The second, 193 km stage, will start in the capital and finish in Győr (120 km northwest of Budapest) on May 10. The third, 197 km stage, on May 11, will start in Székesfehérvár (64 km northwest of Budapest) and finish in Nagykanizsa (214 km west of Budapest), skirting the shores of Lake Balaton.

Organizers added that the tour will be followed in more than 200 countries by nearly 800 million TV viewers. The Giro d’Italia has had 13 starts outside of Italy, but never one in Central Europe. Hungary’s government has allocated HUF 7.7 billion for the organization of the three stages, nepszava.hu said.