Four Marriott hotels in Hungary take part in ʼYou Eat, We Giveʼ charity

BBJ

In 2019, throughout October and November, three Marriott hotels in Budapest and one located in Kecskemét donated the equivalent of EUR 1 for every lunch and dinner served to guests and visitors to support young people into independent lives and careers, within the framework of Marriott Internationalʼs traditional annual “You Eat, We Give” fundraising campaign.

Part of Marriott’s Europe-wide “World of Opportunity” initiative, the "You Eat, We Give" promotion aims to tackle youth unemployment by donating to partner charities.

The participating restaurants in Hungary, DSK Wine & Grill (The Ritz-Carlton, Budapest), DNB Budapest (Budapest Marriott Hotel) and Oléo Pazzo Mediterranean Bistro (Courtyard by Marriott Budapest City Center), and Bistorant (Four Points by Sheraton Kecskemét) managed to collect more than HUF 11 million this year, as well.

"We consider it important that children without parents receive the same support as their peers in the family," Marriott International said in a press release. "We are very proud of this donation and would like to express our sincere thanks and appreciation to our guests for their kind contribution and support! "