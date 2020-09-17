Flu vaccination rate of elderly below EU average

Bence Gaál

In 2018, only 24.1% of people aged 65 and over in Hungary were vaccinated against influenza, according to data by statistical agency Eurostat.

The EU average rate for vaccination stood at approximately 41.4% for the above-mentioned age group.

Eurostat notes that there were considerable differences among member states in the shares of people being vaccinated against influenza

The highest vaccination rate was registered in Ireland, where 68.5% of elderly people were vaccinated. The second-highest share was registered in the Netherlands (62.7%), followed by Portugal (60.8%).

At the other end of the spectrum, only 7.7% of elderly people were vaccinated in Latvia. The rate stood at 10.2% in Estonia and 12.5% in Slovakia.