Fewer Hungarians tune in to radio every day

MTI – Econews

The percentage of Hungarians over the age of 14 who listen to the radio every day fell to 37% in 2018 from 42% in 2017, a survey by the National Media and Infocommunications Authority (NMHH) shows.

The percentage of regular radio listeners who tune in to their favourite stations for three or more hours a day increased to 38% from 31% during the period.

Seven in ten Hungarians listened to the radio occasionally last year, down from three-fourths in 2017. The survey suggests there are about 6 million radio listeners over the age of 14 in Hungary, NMHH said.

Almost half of listeners tune in to music stations, while just one in ten likes talk radio.