Festival, camp food to be checked by NÉBIH

The National Food Chain Safety Office (NÉBIH) will make an audit of food served at big summer festivals, fairs and children’s summer camps, business news site azuzlet.hu reported.
The campaign will last until the national holiday on August 20.
Róbert Zsigó, state secretary responsible for food chain supervision, said that this year’s audit will focus on catering units and food distributors at summer festivals. The investigations will place special attention on catering businesses operating at mass events, street food providers, mobile shops and food trucks, azuzlet.hu noted.
