Families granted HUF 250 bln in CSOK home purchases subsidies

MTI – Econews

More than 90,000 Hungarian families have taken advantage of a total of HUF 250 billion in grants within the framework of the Home Purchase Subsidy Scheme for Families with children, known by its Hungarian acronym "CSOK," Katalin Novák, state secretary for family and youth affairs, said at a press conference on Saturday.

About 30% of families awarded the subsidies have one child, 34% have two, and families with three or more children account for 11% of the total issued under the scheme, which was launched in 2016, state news agency MTI recalled.

Novák noted that 12% of subsidy recipients are single parents. Lawmakers have allocated HUF 242 bln for CSOK subsidies in the 2019 budget.

Hungarians may apply for CSOK subsidies of between HUF 600,000 and HUF 2.75 million for resale homes, and between HUF 600,000 and HUF 10 mln for new homes, depending on the number of children in their families.