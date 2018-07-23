EU funding reconstruction of Balaton railway line

MTI – Econews

The European Commission on Friday said it will invest EUR 193 million from the Cohesion Fund in the reconstruction and modernization of the 123-km railway line between Székesfehérvár and Keszthely around Lake Balaton.

Commissioner for Regional Policy Corina Creţu said the modernization of the entire line from Budapest to Keszthely will take place in two stages, national news agency MTI reported.

As part of the project, 38 road and 124 pedestrian crossings will be modernized, while 13 new pedestrian crossings will be installed. The project is planned to be completed by April 2019.

"By enhancing transport infrastructure, this project will offer better services for thousands of travellers using the railway line every day. This will bring many advantages for the economy and tourism in the Balaton region - a concrete example of Cohesion Policyʼs life-changing potential," the Commissioner said.

The first stage of the reconstruction of the Budapest-Keszthely railway line, the 53 km section between Szántód-Kőrőshegy and Balatonszentgyörgy has already been completed, and was opened to traffic on June 14.