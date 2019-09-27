ECHR declares Hernádi-Croatia case inadmissible

BBJ

An application by the chairman-CEO of Hungarian oil and gas company MOL, Zsolt Hernádi to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has been declared inadmissible, news site 24.hu reports.

Hernádi had filed a complaint that a detention order issued by the Croatian authorities and a European arrest warrant had prevented him from travelling abroad. The ECHR said Hernádi had not properly raised his complaint before the Croatian courts.

"In particular, he had essentially directed his arguments at the decision to order his pre-trial detention, and had not submitted any specific arguments about the violation of his freedom of movement," the court added.

Hernádi has been charged in Croatia with bribing former Croatian prime minister Ivo Sanader a decade earlier to give MOL management rights in Croatian peer INA. Hernádi has been acquitted of the charge by the Hungarian judiciary, 24.hu notes.