Dutch pair snared in record Sziget drug bust

BBJ

Two Dutch nationals were arrested at the Sziget Festival in Budapest at the weekend, accused of distributing various drugs to festival-goers, in what was described by multiple reports as the largest drug haul netted in the history of the festival.

According to Dutch website NU.nl, some 451 bottles of narcotics, 128 grams of cannabis and a kilogram of ecstasy pills were confiscated from the suspects, aged 21 and 22 . The estimated street value of the drugs amounts to about EUR 15,000.

Reports indicate that security staff were alerted to the dealers when they noticed a large number of people gathered around the dealersʼ tent, with money changing hands and people leaving with packages.

Hungarian news portal 444.hu reports that the two men even printed some 500 sheets listing prices for the drugs. The men do not reside in Hungary, nor do they have ties and connections to the country, according to reports.

Drug dealing carries a maximum sentence of eight years in prison in Hungary. However, if particularly large quantities of drugs are involved, or there are other aggravating circumstances, suspects can theoretically face between 20 years and life in prison, Nltimes.nl reports.