Disaster management reports aggressive mosquito invasion

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Due to heavy rains, flooded rivers and sudden warmth, mosquitos are thriving all over the country, according to the Ministry of Interior’s National Directorate General for Disaster Management, penzcentrum.hu reported.
The pest control operation has been hindered by the recent extremely warm weather. Most aerial spraying had to be stopped, as the mosquitoes hide in the vegetation until later hours, when flights are already forbidden.
The Disaster Management has carried out nuisance raids in 300 settlements on a combined total of 158 hectares. Work will continue on further 400 villages covering more than 100,000 hectares in the following weeks, penzcentrum.hu said.
scroll for moreall times CET
Horizon Development
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
Senior Advisor, Partner, LeitnerLeitner
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben