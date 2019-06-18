Disaster management reports aggressive mosquito invasion

BBJ

Due to heavy rains, flooded rivers and sudden warmth, mosquitos are thriving all over the country, according to the Ministry of Interior’s National Directorate General for Disaster Management, penzcentrum.hu reported.

Image: mycteria/Shutterstock.com

The pest control operation has been hindered by the recent extremely warm weather. Most aerial spraying had to be stopped, as the mosquitoes hide in the vegetation until later hours, when flights are already forbidden.

The Disaster Management has carried out nuisance raids in 300 settlements on a combined total of 158 hectares. Work will continue on further 400 villages covering more than 100,000 hectares in the following weeks, penzcentrum.hu said.