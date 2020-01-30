Court overturns detention order against Hernádi

MTI – Econews

The Zagreb County Court on Wednesday overturned a detention order against Zsolt Hernádi, the chairman-CEO of Hungarian oil and gas company MOL, state news wire MTI says, citing local press reports.

The decision, which Croatiaʼs chief prosecutor may still appeal before the countryʼs supreme court, could result in the cancellation of a European arrest warrant for Hernádi and the removal of his name from an Interpol wanted list.

Hernádi was sentenced late in December by the Zagreb County Court to two years in prison for graft. He was charged in absentia with bribing former Croatian prime minister Ivo Sanader a decade earlier to give MOL management rights in Croatian peer INA.

Hernádi was earlier acquitted of the charge by the Hungarian judiciary.