CEUʼs InnovationsLab Best Accelerator, Incubator in Hungary

BBJ

CEU InnovationsLab was named Best Accelerator and Incubator in Hungary at the Central European Startup Awards competition, and will represent Hungary in Sofia, Bulgaria in November at the Grand Finale of the CES Awards.

CEU InnovationsLab was shortlisted by a jury of Hungarian experts along with four other local incubators: Kitchen Budapest, Design Terminal, Drukka, and the Women Startup Competition Incubator. The jury and members of the public voted for the final winners for the country, according to a CEU press release sent to Budapest Business Journal.

CEU InnovationsLab was the only university-associated incubator shortlisted, and the youngest among the nominees with only a 16-month history.

Several startups it has helped have been featured in "Forbes" magazine and one, AbsoRice, received the "Innovative Startup of the Month Award” earlier this year from the Hungarian Ministry for National Economy. A "Forbes" article in July named three of InnovationsLab’s fintech startups among Hungary’s top 20 most promising.

Through close collaboration with three of CEUʼs professional MSc programs, CEU InnovationsLab manager Andrea Kozma and her colleagues have built a university innovation ecosystem entirely unique in the region, the press release says.

The three programs are: the MSc in Business Analytics, Europe’s first "big data" masters degree; the MSc in Finance, a cutting-edge international finance masters; and the MSc in Technology Management and Innovation, Central Europe’s only tech MBA. The latter two programs have now also teamed up to offer a Fintech Management Dual Degree, the first such offering in the region, CEU sai in its press release.