CEU top-ranked university in Hungary

Ekaterina Sidorina

Several Hungarian universities have been listed among the most prestigious institutions in the Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings of 2020, most notably the Central European University.

Image: Pexels

According to the QS Top Universities website, the rankings are based on academic reputation, employer reputation, research citation per paper, H-index (a means of measuring the productivity and impact of scientific publications written by scientists and scholars), research collaborations and a specialized weighting system.

Central European University was rated highest of all of the Hungarian universities. It was in 30th place in politics and international studies and 37th in philosophy, placing it in the top 50 for those categories. In history, sociology and social policy and administration, the institution ranks in the top 100.

With a second campus opened in Vienna following the CEU’s very public falling out with the Hungarian government, after the later changed the law for international education establishments (a move some saw as being aimed directly at the CEU, though the government always denied that), it also becomes the second-best university in Austria in the humanities and social sciences category, after the University of Vienna.

Other Hungarian universities that achieved significant rankings are Liszt Academy of Music (top 50 in performing arts), Semmelweis University (top 100 in anatomy and physiology) and Eötvös Loránd University (ELTE, top 150 in philosophy).

Reacting to the ranking, CEU President and Rector Michael Ignatieff said, “As we look towards launching our first-ever undergraduate programs this fall in Vienna, we’re proud of our record as one of the world’s foremost research and learning institutions, when the rankings establish CEU’s position as the number 1 research university in Hungary. Faculty and staff at CEU can take real pride in their accomplishments.”