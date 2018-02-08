BUX climbs back after Tuesday slump

MTI – Econews

The Budapest Stock Exchangeʼs main BUX index finished up 2.3% at 39,698.10 yesterday as three of the bourseʼs four blue chips showed gains, after the index had slipped 2.42% on Tuesday. The BUX index stayed above the break-even mark all day.

OTP Bank climbed 3.45% to HUF 11,380, while oil and gas company MOL gained 1.08% to HUF 2,982 and drugmaker Richter rose 3.24% to HUF 6,525. Alone among the big four, Magyar Telekom finished down 0.22% at HUF 460, state news wire MTI reported.

The bourseʼs mid-cap BUMIX finished 0.81% higher at 4,098.65.

Elsewhere in the region, the WIG20 in Warsaw was up 1.23%, while Pragueʼs PX index gained 1.64%.

Western Europeʼs major indices were up before the end of trading: The FTSE 100 in London gained 2.28% (after its biggest plunge since the Brexit vote on Tuesday), the DAX30 in Frankfurt was up 2.03%, and the CAC 40 in Paris rose 2.01%.

The BUX index rose in early trade Wednesday and moved sideways for the rest of the morning session, noted an earlier midday report.