Budapest to host EURO 2020 matches with Portugal, France

MTI – Econews

Hungary will host matches with FIFA World Cup winner France and the current UEFA European Championship titleholder Portugal in the UEFA EURO 2020, it was revealed after a draw for the tournament in Bucharest, Hungarian news agency MTI reports.

In the group stage, Budapestʼs new Puskás Aréna will host a match between Portugal and play-off winner A or D on June 16, a match between France and play-off winner A or D on June 20, and a match between Portugal and France on June 24. Group F also contains four-time world champions Germany.

The Hungarian national team would have to beat Bulgaria and the winner of the match between Iceland and Romania in order to get a chance to play EURO 2020 games in Budapest.

In the knockout phase, Puskás Aréna will be the venue for a round-of-16 match on June 28.