Budapest Airport starts screening arrivals from Seoul

MTI – Econews

Liszt Ferenc International operator Budapest Airport will start checking the temperature of passengers arriving on direct flights from Seoul on Wednesday, state news wire MTI reports.

Budapest Airport was instructed by authorities taking precautions against infection by the Coronavirus to start the screenings.

Budapest Airport noted that LOT Polish Airlines operates a direct flight between Seoul and Budapest on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

Budapest Airport earlier started checking the temperatures of passengers arriving on flights from Northern Italy where a number of areas have been put under quarantine because of an outbreak of the Coronavirus.