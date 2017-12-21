Both births and deaths down in October

BBJ

In October 2017, the number of live births was 6.6% fewer than in the same month of 2016, while the number of deaths was 6.3% fewer. However, in the first ten months, the number of live births was 1.2% fewer than the same period of 2016, while deaths increased by 4.9% due to a significant death surplus at the beginning of the year.

In October 2017, some 7,837 children were born, 6.6% fewer than in October 2016, and the largest year-on-year monthly drop seen this year. The number of deaths was 10,317, a decrease of 6.3% compared to October of the previous year, and likewise the biggest monthly drop of 2017.

With the number of deaths and births both dropping, the natural decrease - the difference between the number of live births and the number of deaths - was thus 2,480, as opposed to 2,612 in October 2016, a decrease of 5.1%.

In January–October 2017, a total of 76,630 children were born, 1.2% fewer than in the first ten months of 2016. However, 2016 was a leap year, thus the examined period was one day shorter this year. Taking this into account, the leap-day adjusted number of births decreased to a lower extent, by 0.8% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Some 109,428 Hungarians died in the first ten months of 2017, a growth of 4.9% compared to the same period of 2016. The most significant increase was in January–February, when the leap-day adjusted number of deaths grew by a significant 25% on average.

As a result of the rising number of deaths and declining births, the natural decrease grew from 26,803 in January–October 2016 to 32,798 persons in the first ten months of 2017, an increase of 22.4%.

There were 9.4 live births and 13.4 deaths per thousand inhabitants in January-October 2017. The number of infant deaths was 3.5 per thousand live births in the first ten months of the year, down 15.6% on the equivalent period of 2016.

Marriages down sharply in October



The number of marriages decreased significantly in October, with 3,115 marriages registered, some 13.4% fewer than October last year, the largest monthly decline seen in 2017.

The 46,061 marriages registered in the first ten months of the year was 2.5% fewer than in the corresponding ten-month period of the previous year. Taking into consideration the leap-day effect, the decrease was somewhat lower, at 2.3%.

The largest increase occurred in June, when 7.2% more people married than in the same month of last year.

Figures for birth, deaths and marriages in January–November 2017 will be published by the KSH on January 26, 2018.