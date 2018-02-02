BME to launch graduate course in self-drive engineering

MTI – Econews

The Faculty of Transportation and Vehicle Engineering of Budapest University of Technology and Economics (BME) is to launch an English-language graduate course in autonomous vehicle control engineering from September, state news wire MTI reported.

As part of the RECAR (REsearch Center for Autonomous Road vehicles) program, BME and Eötvös Loránd University (ELTE) - in cooperation with the Institute for Computer Science and Control of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences (MTA SZTAKI), and automotive companies Bosch, Knorr-Bremse and Continental - will combine the theoretical knowledge available at the universities with practical experience, the BME said.

In cooperation with the test track for self-driving cars in Zalaegerszeg, western Hungary, students can gain unique practical knowledge at the facultyʼs training and research site there, the BME added.