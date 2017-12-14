Black Friday, smog alert and fidget spinner

Black Friday, FINA and chicken breast recipes were the most popular Hungarian searches on Google in 2017. Local movies also ranked high this year in Hungary, according to a list of the most searched keywords in 2017.

Google has released its Year in Search 2017 survey of what was trending by the most searched keywords this year, by individual countries. More precisely, it looked at which keywords had the highest growth in searches compared to last year.

Globally, searches targeted mostly Hurricane Irma, iPhone 8, iPhone X, Matt Lauer and Meghan Markle. The "Global News" category was dominated by Hurricane Irma, Bitcoin, the Las Vegas shooting and North Korea, and "Global Sporting Events" by Wimbledon, the Super Bowl, and the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight. The "Movies" category was lead by It, Wonder Woman, Beauty and the Beast and Logan.

In Hungary, searches were directed mostly to Black Friday, Eurovision, FINA, smog alert and fidget spinner. The leaders in the "Sport Events" category were FINA, Andorra-Hungary (Hungary famously lost to the tiny nation in a World Cup qualifier), the Handball World Championship and Wimbledon, while in "Movies," It, Thor: Ragnarok, and locally made films Pappa Pia, Mindenki (Sing) and Kincsem were trending.

The full report is available on the Google Trends page.