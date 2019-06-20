Bill would require identification of festivalgoers

MTI – Econews

MPs of the governing Fidesz-KDNP coalition submitted a bill to Parliament on Tuesday that would require big music festival organizers to collect and keep a record of the personal data of festivalgoers, state news wire MTI reported.

The bill would apply to the organizers of music festivals that sell more than 25,000 tickets. It would require them to make a record of each festivalgoerʼs name, nationality, birth date, personal identification document and ID photograph up to 90 days before the start of the event. The data would then be checked against the festivalgoersʼ IDs upon entry.

Festival organizers would have to keep a record of the data for 90 days from the end of the festival and make it available to law enforcement officials if requested.

The billʼs authors said the proposed legislation serves to ensure the security of festivalgoers and prevent crime, especially crimes of terrorism. They noted that similar rules are already in force for organizers of sporting events.

Sziget, Hungaryʼs biggest music festival organizer, welcomed the proposed rules in a statement released on Wednesday. The rules would reinforce its earlier efforts and practices, Sziget added.