Bill to bring legislation on lab animals in line with EU directive

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs government has submitted a bill to Parliament that would bring legislation on the protection of laboratory animals into compliance with a European Union directive, Hungarian news agency MTI reported Wednesday.

Lawmakers submitted the bill on Tuesday, seeking to transpose the EU directive into national legislation, in order to end an infringement procedure launched by the European Commission (EC) earlier.

Last December, the EC sent Hungary a letter of formal notice, representing the first step in an infringement procedure, over the incorrect transposition of a number of provisions in the directive on the protection of animals used for scientific purposes.