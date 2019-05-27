BGE launches HUF 1 bln innovation center in Zalaegerszeg

MTI – Econews

The Budapest Business Schoolʼs (BGE) faculty in Zalaegerszeg (227 southwest of Budapest) launched a nearly HUF 1 billion Innovation and Knowledge Center on May 24, state news wire MTI reports.

Picture: Pixabay



The center will partner with the governmentʼs self-driving vehicle test track in the city, said chancellor Ferenc Dietz.

The first phase of the HUF 45 bln test track was inaugurated four days earlier.

The university won HUF 694 million in European Union funding for the Innovation and Knowledge Center, and the government topped up those monies with a further HUF 253 mln.